Letter: Why I'm running for reelection to West Stockbridge Select Board

To the editor: I am running for reelection to the Select Board in West Stockbridge.
I was born and raised in town and watched and learned from previous generations who served, inspiring my interest in public service. After spending most of my professional career in New York City working in film production, I chose to return to West Stockbridge, where I continue to run my business.
It’s important to me that our community maintain the magic that has defined my life here — its small-town charm, unspoiled nature and wonderful quality of life. I’d also like residents of all ages to be able to comfortably afford to live here or to return to West Stockbridge as I have.
Like many before me, I have worked hard to help determine how best to shepherd West Stockbridge into the future while respecting the town’s history and traditions.
My record includes working with town officials to produce responsible budgets through comprehensive planning. I’ve worked on funding significant improvements to the town center and our municipal operations through numerous state and federal grants. I helped to launch the first Master Plan process since 1959, also grant-funded, which leads on important issues like senior and affordable housing, open space and outdoor recreation, effective broadband, and transportation. During my tenure on the Select Board, we have implemented shared services agreements with Richmond, which has helped us to improve vital services and increase our safety, while also cutting costs.
I aspire to an even more productive and innovative second term: helping to realize the visions of our new Master Plan, exploring available grant opportunities and further improving town services.
Importantly, I will continue my vocal support for our town residents residing in Housatonic who are subject to ongoing difficulties procuring clean, affordable water from the Housatonic Water Works Company.
We all love living in West Stockbridge. I pledge to work with all residents of our town and region to make West Stockbridge the very best it can be.
Please vote on Monday. The polls are open at the Town Hall from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. As recent experience demonstrates, every vote does count.
Kathleen Keresey, West Stockbridge