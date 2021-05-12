To the editor: Stockbridge does not need fixing; it requires caretaking.
Stockbridge is a gem of a community, so unique that people worldwide aspire to visit and often relocate for its grace, solitude, safety, charm, beauty, history and culture.
My position was, and is, to continue to protect and care for what our predecessors have so graciously gifted us as a great place to live.
Gary Pitney, Stockbridge
The writer is a candidate for Planning Board and Board of Assessors in Tuesday's Stockbridge town election.