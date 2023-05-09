Letter: Why I'm running for Select Board in Lee

To the editor: As a lifelong resident of the town of Lee, I am deeply concerned and invested in the welfare of our town.
Therefore, I am running for the Lee Select Board seat that will be filled in the upcoming May 15 election.
The Select Board seat is a seat of representation. As a dedicated and hard worker with a track record for fighting for the welfare of our community, I will bring to the citizens of Lee as your selectwoman a commitment to protect your interests and to carry your voices and concerns to the platform where it counts. I graduated from Lee High School in 1986 and thereafter worked for 10 years in human services. My history as a lifelong participant in town activities started with my involvement in the collaborative health care program run by Barbara Unsworth. This was followed by my working with troubled youth in both school and residential settings. I also had experience working on personal goals directly with teachers, parents and clinicians on individualized education plans. All this work gave me supervisory experience along with crisis management and problem-solving training.
Twenty years ago, I became a small business owner and opened The Jewelry Box next to Joe’s Diner, which has made me keenly aware of the needs of the business community.
Most of my family — including my husband Michael, five grown children and 11 grandchildren — live in Berkshire County. Lee is my stomping ground, and my community has always been important to me. Not only was I a district representative for several years, but I also served on the Conservation Commission. In addition, I have also been involved in organizing groups and lobbying at the Statehouse against the wind turbine that was proposed for October Mountain in 2012.
I will see you at the polls. Meanwhile, please feel free to stop by my shop and share your ideas and concerns about important issues facing our town.
Anne Marie Tourville-Langlais, Lee
The writer is a candidate for Lee Select Board.