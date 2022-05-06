To the editor: My name is Carin DeMayo-Wall and I am running for the Williamstown Planning Board. I ask for your vote May 10.
I grew up right here in Williamstown. I attended Mount Greylock Regional School (‘89) and Williams College (‘93). I originally left to work at the Statehouse in Boston and I returned to Williamstown 10 years ago. Williamstown was and is a wonderful place to live and raise a family. I have seen how my hometown has changed, and I have a vision for its more inclusive future.
I was moved to run for Planning Board when I witnessed several families, whose kids were in my own child’s classroom at Williamstown Elementary, make the agonizing decision to move away due to a lack of available housing. Through my volunteer work with the Williamstown Food Pantry, I see the stress that the high cost of housing puts on our most vulnerable populations.
We are becoming a town with a “missing middle.” Those at the high end, with significant wealth, can afford to buy the scarce market-rate housing. And a few at the low end might find spots within one of our too-few affordable housing developments like Photech and Highland Woods. But we are losing the middle, and Williamstown is left impoverished by their absence. How many of us could buy here today? How many Mount Greylock grads can choose to stay? How many of their teachers can live in the town they teach in? I say too few. We can come together to solve this housing challenge.
The Housing Trust and Habitat for Humanity have done some incredible work. But their effect can only be felt one family at a time. The Planning Board can address the challenge from the regulatory side, asking “can our code allow for more inclusionary outcomes?”
At the same time, our open space and farms are core elements of Williamstown’s identity. I grew up on my family farm, Bonnie Lea Farm, on North Street. I appreciate the critical importance of open space and farming. With the changing nature of agriculture and the threat of climate change, we cannot afford to lose farmland and we must be creative in how we help existing and new farmers survive here.
Through my work on the Planning Board, I will strive to balance the humanitarian and environmental issues we face. I ask for your vote May 10.
Carin DeMayo-Wall, Williamstown