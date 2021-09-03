To the editor: As I prepare to leave the City Council after four terms, I have paid close attention to this historic race for the next mayor of North Adams.
After doing my own due diligence, I am extremely excited to put my support and vote behind Lynette Bond.
Consistency and authenticity matter to me, and both are key character traits of Lynette’s. I didn’t need to hunt down her involvement and passion for this community to understand why she is best suited to lead from the corner office. She lives the life of an engaged community member, going to community events, sitting on local boards and voluntarily leading key initiatives. Lynette has been, and remains, an authentically engaged and devoted resident in our city, not just when it came time to run for mayor.
She leads by example, not for the paycheck or the ego, but for the impacts on the place she calls home. Lynette is a leader, and her experience is needed. Whether spearheading the Colegrove Elementary School campaign, identifying and implementing high-impact grants, or developing the vision and launching new initiatives in her places of employment, Lynette is prepared to do the work. She knows how to set realistic expectations, hold herself and others accountable, lead with empathy and build stakeholder consensus to make meaningful impacts.
Lynette has vision and understands that to actually help the city’s taxpayers, we need strategic and realistic growth. Her experience working with businesses and developers lends vital insight, while her background with grants and infrastructure projects provides tactical savvy to leap into an era of business-friendly policy and practice, aggressive federal grant-seeking, housing rejuvenation and redevelopment, and educational investment. This comprehensive approach to economic growth is the key to a balanced budget and is what will lead to a decreased tax burden for all residents over time.
Lynette knows that equitable education is of paramount necessity to ensure all our children have the same chance to achieve their dreams. She’s ready to work with North Adams Public Schools to improve our district and embrace novel approaches, securing the brightest future possible in a changing population landscape.
These are just some of the reasons I am proudly supporting and voting for Lynette Bond for mayor; I ask you to do the same. I sincerely believe that she is the mayor we need for the future of North Adams.
Benjamin Lamb, North Adams