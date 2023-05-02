Letter: Why I'm troubled by Lenox wireless bylaw

To the editor: Lenox Town Hall has political control over our town.
Residents who do not agree with all proposals are forced to comply by being given only a few minutes to speak at meetings and not given a large enough venue or parking to accommodate residents who have to wait outdoors because they don't have the room to put in their vote. If they can't find a big enough venue, we should be able to vote at Town Hall all day.
Then we have Kathleen McNulty Vaughan, a member of the Planning Board, stating that opponents of broadening cell transmission in Lenox resort to "fear-mongering," so "the only thing we can try to do is to outnumber this opposition at town meeting." Does that sound like freedom of choice?
Electromagnetic frequencies, like those produced by 5G cell towers, create an area called an electromagnetic field. Some research indicates this field could be associated with tissue heating. Tissue heating occurs when your skin absorbs electromagnetic energy. This causes a rise in temperature in your brain and body. The elderly are mostly affected by this because they tend to have reduced skin thickness and blood flow. The more powerful the electromagnetic field, the more they absorb.
Bylaw 8.18.9 Tower Replacement gives Verizon the authority to change towers. Maybe the 5G towers will be replaced in the future by 7G or 9G or 12G? You never know.
Voters should focus on two years of unanswered questions. Where will the new towers be sited? Why is there not a new wireless zoning overlay district like the consultant proposed when the bylaw failed that shows homeowners where the towers need to be to fill gaps? Why can't Lenox implement at the very minimum 500-foot setbacks when other Massachusetts towns, including our neighboring towns, have 1,000- to 3,000-foot setbacks? Why do the planners refuse Dr. Kent Chamberlin's offer to help find appropriate, safer locations? Educated and informed Lenox residents deserve answers, not character attacks.
The taxpayers of this town who don't agree with the proposals put forth by the politicians in Town Hall should stop and really think about something: Our taxes go up every year and we not only pay for their proposals, we pay their wages.
Beverly Gian Hebler, Lenox