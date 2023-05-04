Letter: Why I'm voting for Jon Piasecki in West Stockbridge

To the editor: My family and I fled Vietnam as refugees in 1975 and settled in West Stockbridge in 1978.
I have been a resident and business owner here for nearly 45 years. My late husband and I built our businesses here, forged strong and meaningful friendships, and raised our children. Our American dream was realized in West Stockbridge. We have represented our town and shared our culture and cuisine through our businesses, which have brought people from all over Berkshire County and the world.
I proudly call West Stockbridge my home and have contributed to and welcomed its evolution and new businesses. As expected, growth and progress sometimes are accompanied by mistakes and missteps. In the past, our town has handled these with fairness and accountability.
The current situation is quite different, as the Select Board and Planning Board have made decisions that have direct, negative impact on my family and businesses and created situations that could have been avoided.
More than 30 years ago, the town closed Harris Street Bridge to vehicular traffic, cutting off our only legal access to a public roadway system. When the Foundry threatened the closure of the only lane to our home and businesses, town leadership said it was a private matter. If taxpayer dollars are used to pave, plow, sand and maintain that access for more than three decades and it has been used openly and freely by the entire town and millions of visitors, how can it be justified as a private matter?
Town also chose to look the other way when the Foundry held amplified outdoor concerts on an unpermitted stage some 90 feet from my restaurant and home. The noise has had a significant detrimental effect on us. The failure to enforce agreed-upon conditions and established zoning laws allowed continued harm to my businesses and family. This does not speak well to existing leadership or to the leadership we need as a town.
West Stockbridge desperately needs change if we are to grow and succeed as a community, and decisions made by town boards must ensure everyone's rights are respected and protected.
On May 8, I’m voting for Jon Piasecki for Select Board, as he will serve our town with respect, transparency and equity — qualities that have been lacking in our town government for the last three years.
At 83, I deserve to retire and enjoy the home and businesses I have worked so hard for, in peace and quiet.
Trai Duong, West Stockbridge
The writer is owner of Truc Orient Express and Out of Vietnam.