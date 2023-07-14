Letter: Why I'm voting for Kathleen Keresey in West Stockbridge

To the editor: My wife Sandra and I have been residents of West Stockbridge since 1993.
If you lived in our town, you would see the optics are obvious and the motives are transparent regarding the two candidates' stances in the upcoming runoff election between Kathleen Keresey and Jon Piasecki. ("Round 3 for West Stockbridge voters: Can a special election break a Select Board deadlock?" Eagle, June 15.)
For Mr. Piasecki and his supporters, the single core issue in this reelection is to ultimately challenge the Foundry performance venue's ability to exist or to even put it out of business regardless of the Foundry’s full compliance to all demands set through the Planning Board’s permit process.
At the first Select Board meeting following the election that resulted in a tie, Mr. Piasecki behaved with brashness and disrespect toward Ms. Keresey and the Select Board for all to witness without an apology or regard for legal decorum.
West Stockbridge is known for its unique diversity and character. Truc Orient Express Restaurant founders/owners Trai and Lui were one of the first businesses to come to West Stockbridge in the early 1970s and help build that legacy of uniqueness.
It is disheartening to know that the daughter of Trai and Lui continuously files legal challenges against the fully functioning Foundry while Truc Orient Express only offers takeout on certain days with no table service and very limited “open hours” to the public.
The Foundry represents exactly what West Stockbridge is and should strive to be. Our Mobile Gallery and Studio is arguably the only one like it in the country. TurnPark Sculpture Park displays world class sculpture. No. 6 Depot operates a popular coffee roasting Café and the Shaker Mill Bookstore is a town treasure.
When Sandra and I moved here in 1993, we discovered the Orient Express Vietnamese restaurant, a German restaurant in the Williamsville Inn, an Italian restaurant La Bruscetta across from the Foundry, Pomodoro Cafe at the Train Station, a French restaurant Rouge and the original Shaker Mill Tavern as well as the Glass Blowing Studio “All Fired Up” where the Foundry is now located. All have added to the character and reputation of West Stockbridge over the years.
So we enthusiastically support Kathleen Keresey, the incumbent candidate who demonstrates a professional demeanor and who wants to keep the tradition of uniqueness alive in our town while being fair to all parties in the process.
Kathleen Keresey is the levelheaded leader the town needs.
Joel Hotchkiss, West Stockbridge