Letter: Why I'm voting for Lenox wireless bylaw

To the editor: The fine-as-it-was wireless bylaw almost passed (a majority of voters but just shy of the two-thirds needed) at the last town meeting. ("Lenox voters kill a proposed wireless communications bylaw," Eagle, Dec. 8, 2022.)
Since that time, the Planning Board has tirelessly listened to issues raised by the opponents of the bylaw and addressed them insofar as possible. State and federal law limit how restrictive a wireless zoning bylaw can be. Our hardworking Planning Board has taken it as far as it can.
Without this bylaw, Lenox neither limits potential sites for wireless facilities nor invites carriers to provide much needed additional facilities. Without additional facilities, those of use who walk or drive in Lenox are frequently unable to call out for assistance — a real safety threat to those of us who are older. With the bylaw, historic and heavily settled areas are protected from wireless facilities and residents will have the opportunity to review any specific proposed new sites.
The time has come to vote yes on Article 12. You can only vote in person, so please come to the Lenox annual town meeting May 4. The meeting starts at 7 p.m. at the high school. Please come early and vote yes on Article 12.
Lucy Kennedy, Lenox