To the editor: I will never be able to repay or thank Sheriff Thomas Bowler enough for his kindness and generosity while my husband, one of his employees, became terminally ill.
He is a genuine person who truly cares about people, and he treats you like family. Our family will forever be grateful to him. When he told me I would always be part of the family, he meant it.
It has been eight months since my husband passed away, and Sheriff Bowler continues to check in with me to see how I am and to see if we need anything, which speaks to his authentic character. I can’t think of a better man to continue protecting and serving our community than Sheriff Bowler. He’s got my vote and the vote of my entire extended family and friends.
Jane Farnham, North Adams