Letter: Why I'm voting Jon Piasecki for West Stockbridge Select Board

To the editor: When my parents made the painful decision to leave their homeland, Vietnam, they escaped a communist country in search of democracy, freedom, equity and opportunity.
West Stockbridge was where they established their roots, single-handedly providing a future for their children and now grandchildren. These grandchildren arrive every summer to spend time with their grandmother and to honor and cherish not just their family roots but sacrifices and loving labor made to ensure their future. They learnt about work ethic and compassion through our business and connected with our wonderful community that embraced us with open arms, without prejudice.
This summer, they attended appeal hearings on the utter apathy directly against our livelihood and ability to enjoy the sanctuary of our home. They wondered why established laws and respect for the rights of another’s “peaceful enjoyment of their homes and businesses” don’t apply to their family, and why the endless and exhausting battles in zoning boards and hearings. They wondered why someone told our family, in our place of business, to “move if we’re so unhappy.” To tell a once torn-apart refugee family, escaping with the clothes on their backs, to move demonstrates the hostility, aggression and disrespect. This summer has sadly supplanted lessons through disturbing examples of bias and toxicity, teaching them to fight for their rights and never accept marginalization and injustice.
The incumbent in this reelection, rather than using her position to rectify a problem which she had a hand in creating, instead chose to stick her head in the sand. She has consistently ignored and disregarded the impact on our home and business, choosing instead to govern by displaying empty gestures and idle promises.
We need someone who will ensure that bylaws apply to all, govern fairly without favoritism and understand that the enjoyment of art and culture should not disrupt the livelihood of anyone in their homes and businesses. On Monday, please vote for Jon Piasecki who will serve and fight for all people of West Stockbridge fairly and diligently. Whether you’ve experienced our community for only five minutes or have had roots in this town for five generations, decades, years or months, everyone's rights should be respected, as this is the foundation of any civilized community.
Truc Nguyen, West Stockbridge
The writer is co-owner of Truc Orient Express.