To the editor: For the last 18 months or so, Lenox Citizens for Safe Cell Siting have been educating ourselves and our neighbors about the dangers of cell antennas/towers.
Several thousand studies have concluded that there is biological harm from living too close to a cell tower. These studies were submitted to the town of Lenox and the Planning Board and are now on the legal record for anyone to review.
Even armed with this information, the Lenox Planning Board has succumbed to the bullying and scare tactics of the telecom industry and the very consultant the town hired. He outright denies any wireless harm. The town of Lenox has a bylaw right now that protects the town and its residents. We don’t want a bylaw that is overly friendly to the wireless industry. For instance, the proposed bylaw puts a new tower at a paltry 250-foot setback from the nearest residence. By the way, the Zoning Board of Appeals could reduce that setback to 1.5 times the height of said new tower. That’s not fair play. ("For a wireless zoning bylaw, fierce debate continues ahead of a town meeting vote. At stake: Widespread signal gaps in parts of Lenox," Eagle, Nov. 25.)
We want better service just like everybody else, but not at the expense of our health. In the proposed bylaw there is no protection for residential buildings or schools or recourse for people who get sick, and the tower company isn’t even required to provide insurance for radio-frequency radiation emissions or pollution.
Please come to Lenox Memorial High School at 7 p.m. Dec. 8 and vote no on the proposed bylaw to protect our town and yourselves as residents.
Amy Judd, Lenox