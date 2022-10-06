To the editor: I received two flyers from Fair Share for Massachusetts and the red booklet from the state that provides information on the questions that will appear on the Nov. 8 election ballot.
As I read what was sent and visited the Fair Share for Massachusetts website, I came away with these thoughts and questions.
The Amendment would tax any person a 4 percent surcharge on taxable earnings over $1 million for a projected windfall of $2 billion a year. An internet search said the state has 15,273 that earn more than $1 million per year. How many do you think will stay in "Taxachusetts"?
They stated that "The very rich pay less of their income in taxes than the rest of us." Why create another law? The Legislature should amend existing laws instead. After all, the Legislature created the loophole.
Being a constitutional amendment, the Fair Share Amendment would be binding on the Legislature but subject to appropriation by them. Nowhere does it say what percentage will go for roads or schools, what percentage would the state keep for state roads and state schools, what percentage would go to municipalities. Would it be based on population, road miles, municipality property valuation, personal income? If passed, would the state continue current funding levels for roads and schools or replace one for the other?
I think this deserves a big no vote.
Jan R. Elovirta, Becket