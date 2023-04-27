Letter: Why I'm voting Patrick White for Stockbridge Select Board

To the editor: My experience working in local government for more than 30 years makes me realize that few if any proposals that come before committees are acceptable to everyone.
Nonetheless, we elect our representatives because we expect them to make an effort. We expect them to put forth ideas to improve our communities, invite and field the criticisms and pushback, and have the courage and perseverance to return with the original idea improved through the dialogue.
During these three most difficult pandemic years, Stockbridge Select Board Chairman Patrick White has shown himself to be one of those elected officials whom you can count on to do just that. He is indefatigable; he is smart; and he will listen to you. Vote for Patrick White.
Charles Kenny, Stockbridge