To the editor: I am supporting attorney Timothy J. Shugrue for district attorney because I consider the administration of Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington to be a complete failure.
Tim clearly outshines the present DA in every meaningful category, including experience, competence and integrity. This left me wondering how Ms. Harrington could even be competitive in a race against such an obviously superior candidate as Tim Shugrue.
In an attempt to answer that question, I examined the public records of the Office of Campaign and Political Finance. What I found was truly revealing.
From Oct. 3, 2021, through July 10 of this year, Ms. Harrington has raised $44,635 in reported contributions. Of that, only $17,665 came from people residing in Berkshire County. This means that more than 60 percent of her contributions have come from politically connected individuals who live outside Berkshire County and, in many cases, who live out of state.
Ms. Harrington has accepted money from persons such as Joseph Curatone, the former mayor of Sommerville; Stephen Crosby, the former chair of the Massachusetts Gaming Commission in Boston; and Angela Davis, a law professor at American University in Washington, D.C.
Additionally, she has received contributions from people who reside in Boston, Cambridge, Pittsburgh, Minneapolis, Denver and San Francisco.
By contrast, according to those same records, the vast majority of Tim Shugrue's contributions, amounting to approximately $72,000, have come from people who live and work in Berkshire County.
So why would the incumbent district attorney be having so much difficulty attracting financial support from Berkshire County residents? I think the answer is that local people have witnessed Ms. Harrington’s performance over the last four years and are unimpressed and disappointed, to say the least.
It is time for a change, and I urge everyone who cares about criminal justice to join me in voting for Tim Shugrue for DA in the Democratic primary on Sept. 6.
Julie Lewit, Lenox