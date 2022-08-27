To the editor: I am voting to reelect Andrea Harrington for district attorney on Sept. 6.
As a community, we cannot allow her opponent to move us backward and erase the progress made under DA Harrington’s leadership. Over the last four years, DA Harrington has stayed true to her values and has remained consistent in her messaging and her actions. She has produced real results, including eliminating the cash bail system, which disproportionately impacts people of color and fuels racism in our criminal justice system, as well as prioritizing treatment over incarceration for those struggling with substance use disorder who commit nonviolent crimes.
She has created progressive programs including a hate crime unit, a domestic and sexual violence task force, and expanded child abuse unit. I would much prefer to stick to Andrea’s strengths and accomplishments rather than disparage her opponent. However, Mr. Shugrue’s wildly unpredictable, erratic behavior throughout this election has been an embarrassment to witness — the inconsistencies, the confirmed lies, the smear campaign he is running. How can we trust someone who willingly engages with a local blogger (I use that term loosely) who has an extensive, well-known history of making racist, sexist, misogynistic and xenophobic comments?
How can this person possibly improve transparency and strengthen relationships between the community and law enforcement? I’m not sure how one can support a candidate who intentionally misled voters about his remarks on "broken windows" policing, a failed policy that has devastated communities of color and those with substance use disorder. We deserve better.
Does experience matter? Absolutely. But to quote DA Harrington from the recent debate with her opponent, “there are very experienced lawyers on the Supreme Court who have reached the pinnacle of their careers and yet make decisions to take away the rights of women to reproductive health care.” Having experience does not mean you are going to fulfill the vision and values of the people of Berkshire County. Please join me in voting to reelect our District Attorney Andrea Harrington on Sept. 6. Vote for transparency, vote for progress, vote for Andrea.
Meghan Kirby, Lenox