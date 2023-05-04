Letter: Why I'm voting to reelect Kathleen Keresey to West Stockbridge Select Board

To the editor: I consider myself fortunate to live in the town of West Stockbridge, a dynamic community of multigenerational families, people who have chosen to relocate here and those who live here part of the year and spend the winter elsewhere.
Each brings benefits to the town that make it an exceptional place to live, work and vacation. My husband and I moved here in 2006. We value the diversity of our town and are keenly aware of the effort and need to govern by consensus — a challenging goal whether on the local or national level. Dedicated leadership and commitment to the public good is the key to success.
It is our good fortune in West Stockbridge to have a committed, hard-working Select Board, with Kathleen Keresey the current chairperson. Kathleen is the fifth generation of her family to reside here, and her intelligence, competence and commitment to the success of our town is impressive. She devotes a great deal of creative thought, energy, expertise and time to the challenge of governing a town with such a diverse population.
Her efforts have brought many benefits to West Stockbridge, including amongst many other achievements, the securing of grants to beautify and enhance the downtown area. Her professional and respectful conduct at town meetings elevates the efforts at cooperative and peaceful town government.
Now is the perfect time to work together to continue the growth and vitality of West Stockbridge. We need the type of leadership that encourages cooperation and respect for all.
We need Kathleen Keresey as a member of the West Stockbridge Select Board.
Please vote thoughtfully May 8. Vote for Kathleen Keresey. Thank you for your consideration.
Jerri Buehler, West Stockbridge