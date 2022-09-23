To the editor: This letter is in support of Smitty Pignatelli for state representative.
In all the years that I have lived in the Berkshires, I have found Smitty to be one of the most generous community members. He has supported me in my work with nonprofits over and over again, giving his time, his advice and his compassion for the people and projects that are so important to our diversity.
Smitty's smart; he knows his way around the political scene, and he makes good use of that skill without bias.
A vote for Smitty Pignatelli is the smartest thing you could do on Election Day.
Rita Kasky, Sandisfield