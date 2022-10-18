To the editor: I’m baffled by the “logic” used by those opposed to Question 1, which will add an additional 4 percent tax on taxable personal income over $1 million.
The Fair Share Amendment will only impact about 21,000 residents; 99.4 percent of us will not have our taxes altered in any way.
The amendment does not directly impact small businesses. Less than three percent of small-business owners earn more than $1 million annually; more than 97 percent of all small business owners will not have their taxes altered. Small business owners want a well-educated workforce, which the Fair Share Amendment will help provide.
Will millionaires and billionaires will leave the state to avoid paying an additional four percent tax on income over $1 million? Unlikely. The two states with the highest tax rates on income over $1 million (New York and California) also have the highest number of million-dollar income households.
Massachusetts has a budget surplus from federal COVID aid. But this is no reason not to support the FSA, because this surplus will not last long. The Fair Share Amendment would legally earmark funds for public education and transportation, providing permanent revenue of about $2 billion annually. Public education and transportation are too important to depend only on short-term windfalls.
Some people may complain that the specifics of where the revenue will be spent has not yet been entirely worked out. But, drawing an analogy to COVID, could any rational person argue that no emergency funds should be allocated because it was unclear how each dollar would be spent? The only way to guarantee that no additional funding will go to public education and transportation is to vote against the Fair Share Amendment.
Public education and transportation have been underfunded for decades, and the consequences are piling up like potholes. This is our best chance to provide stable funding for generations to come. Imagine the educated workforce Massachusetts could have if higher education were free; millionaires would flock to set up businesses here. It has already been a long battle getting the Fair Share Amendment on the ballot, and a small number of wealthy, vocal opponents shouldn’t derail it. Who should you trust to provide accurate information on this amendment: a handful of billionaires fretting over their COVID-swollen bank accounts or thousands of educators trying to provide a better future for all Massachusetts residents?
Paul Johansen, Pittsfield
The writer is an adjunct faculty member at Berkshire Community College and a member of the Massachusetts Community College Council board of directors.