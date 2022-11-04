To the editor: Undocumented immigrants should be allowed to get a Massachusetts driver’s license. ("What you need to know about Question 4, which would allow undocumented immigrants to obtain a driver's license," Eagle, Oct. 21.)
My student from LitNet is from Colombia and recently was told she could not drive her insured, registered and inspected car because she is driving with her valid Colombian license.
She was picked up at the Great Barrington roundabout when her car popped a tire. Now, she has no way to get to work or survive without a car in the Berkshires. This is a person who has helped out regularly in the local food pantry, participated in many local community activities such as festival choruses and has attended classes at Berkshire Community College to learn English and further her education. She is now helping me to learn Spanish.
Please vote yes on Question 4 to allow undocumented immigrants to obtain a driver’s license. With all the help wanted signs around the county, let’s not punish people who are hard-working and want to work. This law is to take effect July 1 , 2023. But what will my student do between now and then?
Vicky Cooper, Stockbridge
The writer is a volunteer for MA LitNet.