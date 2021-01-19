To the editor: There has been lots of back and forth about should this president be impeached after he leaves office and the potential impact it could have on the transition to the Joe Biden administration.
These are legitimate concerns and the Senate should work to address with both impeachment and transition hearings scheduled. The most important issue in my mind is not just the short-term impact on Trump’s future role but the longer-term message it needs to send to generations of future candidates for office. The clear message that opposing the fair and free election process and the undermining of our democracy is an absolute negative act by any future president or office holder. The type of lies and fraud that Trump has tried to bring to our election process is against the constitution and our democracy. Sending this message into the future will be the best outcome of his impeachment, not just as it impacts him but how it sends a message to future candidates and our constitutional system.
Stephen Cowell, Tyringham