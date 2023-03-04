Letter: Why invite new sources of pollution to Lenox?

To the editor: The harmful community impact of the McGee Automotive Family’s proposal to construct two large car dealership buildings and accompanying service centers at the corner of Pittsﬁeld and New Lenox roads was made clear in a Feb. 23 letter to the editor from one of my neighbors.
My name was mentioned in The Berkshire Eagle’s article on that proposal, noting my assertion that the dealership would increase noise, air, light, ground and water pollution.
It’s ironic that, while claiming to be a nonpolluting business, McGee will be bringing new sources of pollution to Lenox. Why? Because its car service facilities can’t do business without polluting. The handling of hazardous wastes such as batteries, solvents, cleansers, air conditioning refrigerants, antifreeze, motor oil, etc., make car service facilities inherently polluting. And yes, all car service facilities are polluting, but they don’t threaten the Yokun Brook, its surrounding wetlands and the wildlife these precious natural resources support. Of all the businesses that could sit astride the Yokun Brook, McGee’s car service facilities are among the worst.
The best that can be expected of McGee's car service facilities is mitigation of their pollution. However, any pollution threatens the Yokun Brook, which is a living aquatic and amphibious habitat, not a diluent of hazardous waste. As a gallon of oil can contaminate a million gallons of water, one accidental spill can destroy that aquatic and amphibious habitat.
We’re thus presented with this choice: the Yokun Brook, its wetlands and wildlife, or newly sourced pollution from servicing cars. A car servicing facility has a price, can be replicated and can be relocated. By contrast, the Yokun Brook is priceless, can’t be replicated and has nowhere else to go.
We can’t approach McGee’s project, and those that follow, by doing business as usual. We need to change our way of thinking about the kinds of businesses we permit to operate in Lenox and where they can be located. The question in dealing with McGee is not the adequacy of its pollution mitigation plans. The real question is whether we want to live into a future of breathable air, clean water (without accidental spills) and businesses using renewable energy, or a future of unbreathable air, contaminated water and businesses using nonrenewable energy. For our well-being, and the well-being of our children, that question has an obvious answer.
Sander Rabin, Lenox