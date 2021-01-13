Why is Baker still a Republican?
To the editor: Why do we still have a Republican governor?
Since the Republican National Committee easily reelected Trump hack Ronna McDaniel at their recent winter meeting, what credibility does the Republican Party have?
In November, our governor condemned Republicans who oppose a peaceful transfer of power in Washington. But after last week’s lethal riot by democracy deniers, is that really enough? As a card-carrying Republican, does Baker lend material support to the national GOP? Or does he just provide a fig leaf of sorts, to allow some gullible people to believe that “they’re not all seditious; they still have Charlie Baker.”
He hasn’t lost my vote; he never had it, because I would not vote for anyone in the party of Trump, ever. But isn’t it time he stopped playing footsie with the radical right?
David Anderegg, West Stockbridge