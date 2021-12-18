To the editor: I truly cannot understand the resistance on the part of restaurant owners to requiring proof of vaccination.
As cases continue to rise and we are on the cusp of an even greater surge from the omicron variant, it seems like common sense to ensure that unmasked dining patrons and restaurant staff are as protected as is possible. If New York City restaurants can successfully manage this requirement, certainly restaurants in the Berkshires can do so as well. It takes mere seconds for the host, when checking in patrons, to check status and identification. It won’t prevent all infections, but it will certainly prevent some.
In fact, it would seem that restaurants would clamor for this given that infections among staff can easily shut down a business for days causing much greater harm to than losing business from unvaccinated patrons. At the same time, this requirement adds a level of comfort for vaccinated patrons who are likely to become increasingly reluctant to dine out in the weeks ahead as cases surge. Why must it be so difficult to agree that we should protect each other?
Susan Bronson, Monterey