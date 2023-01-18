Letter: Why isn't magnesium chloride already in PIttsfield's roadwork arsenal?

To the editor: Obviously a big topic in Pittsfield is still the snow removal disaster of Christmas weekend.
Much has been made of the difference between towns that used magnesium chloride and Pittsfield that lacked equipment and materials to do the same. ("Days after a surprise blizzard, Pittsfield roads remained treacherous. Skip the 'blame game,' one councilor says," Eagle, Dec. 26.)
Your Jan. 13 editorial discusses the wisdom of using some of the city’s free cash to purchase the equipment and materials the city would need to spread the magnesium chloride. All in all, it looks like a big old mistake that needs to be rectified.
OK, fine. But answer me this. Why, on Page 3 of the Snow and Ice Control Plan posted on the city of Pittsfield website, does the plan for salting and sanding specifically call for using magnesium treated salts when apparently we are not equipped to do so? It reads, in part: “When pavement temperatures are below 18 [degrees Fahrenheit] and salt loses its effectiveness, the City may use a salt mixture that has been treated with magnesium chloride; or in severe cases, a 50-50 sand/salt mixture to provide improved traction on the roadway.”
I look forward to The Eagle pursuing this question.
Liz Trabulsi, Pittsfield