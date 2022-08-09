To the editor: Mass Audubon recently opposed an amendment to the Richmond Zoning Bylaw that passed at the annual town meeting in May. We appreciate this opportunity to explain our position.
Mass Audubon fully supports the intended goal of the bylaw, which is to increase access to open space for the public. Ensuring that everyone in the commonwealth has equitable access to the benefits of nature is central to our mission and our five-year action agenda. Never has the importance of nature and access to trails, open spaces and parks for physical and mental health been more evident than during the recent pandemic.
In our view, however, this amendment, as currently written, creates restrictions that are inconsistent with state law. According to state zoning laws and the legislative protections for nonprofit educational uses of land, Mass Audubon and other conservation organizations that use our lands to provide educational programming are permitted to charge fees. These fees enable us to cover the costs of providing safe, high-quality educational programs, including camps, school field trips and community programs. The Richmond bylaw amendment allows such educational uses of lands only if no fee is charged, which means many programs and camps would be prohibited. These restrictions are plainly inconsistent with the protections afforded to nonprofits for educational uses of land under state law.
Similar amendments, if enacted by other towns and cities across the state, would hamper not only Mass Audubon’s ability to maintain trail access, deliver educational programming, provide visitor services and guided tours, but would also limit the ability of other educational nonprofits to achieve their missions as well. Despite good intentions, the passage of this bylaw sets a negative precedent for access to nature not only for Richmond, but also for communities across the state.
Michelle Manion , Lincoln
The writer is vice president of policy and advocacy for Mass Audubon.