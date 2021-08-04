To the editor: I feel physically ill when I hear politicians advocating "Medicare for All."
They obviously are not on Medicare. When I turned 65, my Medicare premiums were almost double what I was paying through Commonwealth Care, whose coverage stops at age 65.
The Medicare coverage pales in comparison to what I had and I have just received a bill for $137.17 for a 20-minute telephone appointment to discuss test results. My husband pays just over $13 for telephone appointments with his doctor's office. I am now too scared to use my Medicare, as there is no way of knowing what I'll be charged.
Rather than Medicare for All, how about Commonwealth Care for All?
Lynn Sunderland, Pittsfield