To the editor: Harold French’s Oct. 15 letter clearly made the case for why the flag of the United States should fly on the pole at the Mission House in Stockbridge. ("Letter: Put the Stars and Stripes back on the Mission House flagpole," Eagle, Oct. 15.)
Two letters in response to his evaded an important point: The pole was, it appears, donated for the specific purpose of flying our nation’s flag. To replace the stars and stripes with other flags is disrespectful to those who provided the pole in the first place along with the country as a whole. Those flags are not flags of diversity and inclusiveness; they represent relatively narrow slices of the population, however worthy of respect those people are.
An easy solution would be to add a flagpole for any other flags that the trustees want to display in addition to our nation's flag. As organizations make efforts to demonstrate their inclusiveness, they would be wise to remember that the American flag includes us all.
Kevin Kavanah, Great Barrington