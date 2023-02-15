Letter: Why our gasoline and oil prices keep increasing

To the editor: Back in 1968, I bought a family car: a 1966 GTO, three deuces, four-speed and a 389-cubic-inch engine with well over 300 horsepower.
It could pass everything except a gas station. Then the Arab oil embargo hit, and the U.S. couldn’t import cheap oil anymore. Gas was scarce and there were long lines at the gas pumps. At this time, Congress passed a law banning U.S. oil and gas companies from exporting gas and oil.
I was surprised to read that the Republican Congress repealed this 40-year ban in 2015, and we have been exporting both gas and oil ever since — in fact, about 1.2 million barrels a day in 2017 and they exported 3 million to 4 million a day in 2022, mostly to China and Japan. That was about 30 percent of the total oil we produced. At this time, the oil companies were happy because it was the most money they have ever made in profits. The stockholders were happy, China was happy and the U.S. government was happy because it helped balance off trade with China, while citizens got higher prices and inflation.
I think gas companies are taking advantage of the war in Ukraine because in 2015 they exported 6.6 percent and 11.5 percent in 2017, but in 2022 they exported 20 percent of the gas they produced, so we pay more.
Well, it’s like the old saying goes: You’re going to pay for it one way or another.
Donald Lestage, Williamstown