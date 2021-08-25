Why rehash Williamstown’s heinous history?
To the editor: The Eagle’s Aug. 21 editorial (“Our Opinion: Why report the past? A case study in Williamstown”) seemed old news and quite slanted in its presentation.
A history of racism is not unique to our town. So why the rehash of Williamstown’s heinous history? Why not publish what Williamstown is accomplishing to rectify past wrongs? Or are we simply not acting quickly enough to suit some? A letter to the editor published next to the editorial clearly defended this act-now viewpoint. Coincidence?
There were many assumptions in the editorial. “The truth of systemic racism” is not universally accepted. Throughout history, the majority have written the history and have made the laws to reflect their own interests and to protect and enhance their own needs. Self-interest, albeit often uncharitable and sometimes morally reprehensible, rules. Racism is certainly not the only sin. Why the rehash of covenants that appeared in many deeds throughout the country and that were declared illegal in 1947? The editorial assumes that covenants unknown to buyers and sellers have a “undeniable impact on the present.” How so? Because they were recently dramatically revealed? Were they not also quickly addressed? And, your editorial assumes that Republicans are the only ones “railing against critical race theory.” Why? Because they want to see America’s history in shining white light with flags unfurled?
There are many reasons to challenge CRT. In fact, many liberals find CRT tenets racist, irrational and repugnant. Would not Williamstown welcome a more complete local history being taught? Would not students find it far more compelling to study their own backyard than travel on a field trip to a distant mill? The editorial cited ”The Racial History of Williamstown” study recently conducted by Williams College students. Some questioned the study’s accuracy and its objectivity because of its clients, its stated purpose and its “Recognition of [the authors’ white] Privilege.”
If you look at all the Facebook comments following the article’s coverage, you will find many compliments, mine included. Agreed: Truthful history is often not pretty, but in order for our society to progress, we need to know it. But need we self-flagellate and wallow in our past? Rather let us look with clear eye at our heinous history but within the context of the astonishing achievements this country has made. Then let us prudently choose a path forward that is morally responsive to past transgressions.
Donna Carlstrom Wied, Williamstown