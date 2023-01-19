Letter: Why Republicans gaining power in Congress concerns me

To the editor: Now that Republicans have recaptured the House (aiming for the Senate and White House, to which I have long thought they believe they were always entitled), I am concerned about what I see as their objectives:
Make it harder for people to vote, especially the poor. Eliminate polling places, demand difficult to obtain IDs, eliminate mail-in and early voting, install challengers everywhere. And challenge any result not in their favor.
Assure no halt to money flowing into politics, this being one of the biggest risks to our democracy.
Cut anything helping the less-advantaged (e.g., Medicare, Medicaid, food stamps, child benefits, housing subsidies). Eliminating these hurts all of us, not just the less-advantaged.
Eliminate affirmative action, denying that some descendants of slaves, having been denied the vote, good education, and the ability to accumulate wealth, need help to attain the American dream.
Eliminate abortion (perhaps contraception), denying women control of their own bodies, but provide no aid or support for these women and babies.
Invalidate same-sex marriage and LGBTQIA rights Is making homosexuality illegal impossible?
Increase bail (preferably cash) and prolong incarcerations. Eliminate “luxuries” like rehabilitation and education. And give impunity, not bodycams, to the police.
No more immigration, legal or otherwise, with the apparent goal being to try and keep America white and Christian.
Eliminate gun restrictions. The 2nd Amendment was ratified in 1791, when men used single-shot muskets to hunt game and defend against “marauders,” not assault rifles to kill as many people as possible.
Investigate all Democrats for everything even theoretically (or fictionally) wrong, but forgive fellow Republicans their “sins” (Santos?)
Use the debt limit and budget as weapons against the Democrats (and all Americans).
Cut foreign aid. Allow Russia to defeat Ukraine, then the rest of the former USSR (e.g., Georgia, Moldova, the Baltic states). Our ocean borders are not guarantors of security.
Deny climate change and the role human-produced pollution plays, and interfere with plans to mitigate. Is there not the slightest chance they got this wrong? If so, they doom humanity.
Eliminate unions, thereby maximizing corporate profits and damaging the middle class, such as it is today
Do their best to block anything substantive from passage and then blame Democrats, to fulfill Mitch McConnell’s primary objective early in President Barack Obama’s first term for the Biden administration — make him a one term president.
Leonard H. Sigal, Stockbridge