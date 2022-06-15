To the editor: Did the Pittsfield Public Schools system (Herberg Middle School) really send two school busloads of pupils to Westfield to watch a Pittsfield Suns game?
That is how you spend our tax money? This is how you treat our city? We have historic Wahconah Park here. We have a team that is made up, in large part, of our local kids — a team and players in dire need of community support — here. We have a community and opportunity to put all of this to use right here, in Pittsfield. And yet you choose to teach our current young students about supporting their community, teaching them what community is, about being civic-minded by busing them out of county? An absolute waste of money and of an educational opportunity.
The Pittsfield Sun's GM had reached out at the start of the season to all school districts actively seeking their support, hoping to attract young fans to our national pastime. Hoping to show them the positive aspects of their community. And this is the answer he gets for his efforts to build our community — a slap in the face. Our students bused to another county to watch their home team play away, to spend all that (our) money elsewhere, outside of where it both belongs and where it is desperately needed (Pittsfield).
This is both gross irresponsibility and an extremely negligent and negative educational action. Those responsible need to apologize to the Pittsfield Suns players and management and make up for the damage you have done.
Walter H. Donahue, Pittsfield