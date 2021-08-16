To the editor: Some reading about the “Smart Growth” proposal in North Adams ("In city hungry for housing, 'Smart Growth' zoning proposal moves forward in North Adams," Eagle, Aug. 11) might assume it's solely an affordable-housing measure.
It’s really much more than that: It’s a climate change measure, a public health measure, a community-building measure, an accessibility measure and an economic one. Chapters 40R and 40S of Massachusetts law provide municipalities up to $600,000 in state funding, plus $3,000 for every new home created in addition to partial reimbursement for public education, in exchange for designating centrally located areas in which they permit the as-of-right development of high-density housing and mixed-use buildings, and in which at least 20 percent of the housing developed is required to be affordable. ("Affordable” in North Adams means roughly “under $2,000 per month to rent” and is not the same as “low-income housing”.)
Ideally, we should aim for even higher proportions of even more affordable housing, but Smart Growth doesn’t preclude further city initiatives. Allowing dense, mixed-use development is the most important step cities can take to reduce urban sprawl and the resulting need for residents to drive cars in order to carry out their daily lives. In one year, Massachusetts drivers emit the equivalent of more carbon dioxide than can be absorbed by 18 million acres of forest. Car trips are not only our single largest emitter — they’re also the fastest growing. The recent International Panel on Climate Change report makes it clear we need to meet or exceed emissions reduction goals, but additional benefits of reducing sprawl and reversing our increasing car dependence include better public health (higher fitness among new pedestrians and cyclists, less asthma and fewer collisions for everyone), stronger community connections (meeting neighbors, slowing down enough to feel a part of the places we’d previously whizzed past) and increased accessibility for those who for any reason — age, poverty, or medical conditions — do not drive. Cities with dense, mixed-use development are also less likely to spend more maintaining infrastructure serving sprawled-out spaces than they receive in tax revenue from those spaces.
There are so many reasons why mixed-use development is right for North Adams, even before the state funding we’ll receive for it. The City Council should adopt this code that encourages North Adams to grow not outward, but upward — a direction that’s right for this community and the planet, too.
Erin Kiley, North Adams