Why so slow with vaccines?
To the editor: In 1947, New York City vaccinated 5 million people in two weeks against smallpox.
In 2020, in two weeks we vaccinated barely 2 million. Health specialists say that at this speed it will take 10 years to vaccinate enough people to reach herd immunity. Do not ask what is wrong with this administration: AWOL, golfing, disparaging masks and, of course, lying.
Are the citizens of this country going to be sane enough to rally behind the vaccination efforts of President-elect Biden?
Isabelle Kaplan, Pittsfield