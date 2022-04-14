To the editor: I understand that a very small, apparently well-funded (since they own airplanes) group of individuals continues to want to expand an airport in a residential area of Great Barrington.
This group wants to increase noise and other types of pollution to disrupt the very reason why hundreds of people in the affected area came to the Berkshires. My husband and I live across the fields from the airport. When we moved here 10 years ago, my aged mother, who lived with us, and our frequently visiting grandchildren enjoyed watching the occasional plane take off or land. The balloonists were and are a real treat. The airport was a small flying club that had lived for many years with respect for its location and in keeping with its small footprint and original intent, allowing it to be grandfathered into this area zoned for residences.
We and our neighbors are not wealthy people. We are retired teachers, civil servants and people like us who worked for nonprofits in support of health, education and the arts. The area next to the airport is wetlands for the Green River where many residents of Great Barrington come to swim and picnic. Expansion of the airport would jeopardize the clean river we have here.
The airport has in very recent years attempted several times to expand by building new hangars and runways. It has increased traffic enormously to the point where many times we have been unable to enjoy being outside with a book club or visiting friends. With COVID, being outside has been necessary. Yet time and again we have been assaulted by planes taking off every five minutes on a Sunday morning during our coffee clutch. For my book club, I had to call the airport three times to ask that the planes stop flying over our property at 10-minute intervals in the early afternoon, to no avail.
We do not seek the airport closing. We ask that it keep to its original size and purpose and respect its residential neighborhood.
If the airport wishes to be larger, it should move to another area that is zoned commercial, because that is exactly what it is trying to be. The "out-lawyering" ("Letter: Great Barrington community should realize importance of Koladza Airport," Eagle, April 8) is not about closing the airport but maintaining the character of our environment in the face of the airport's infractions.
Joanne Cooney, Great Barrington