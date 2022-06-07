To the editor: I live in Washington, just over the town line from Becket, and the opposition from some of our neighbors to the "glamping" initiative for the shuttered Dream Away Lodge has surprised me.
Are we really so self-centered that we can’t entertain a more charitable response to this reuse of Daniel Osman’s redoubtable establishment? It seems a bit miserly to not just be proud that other people, "outsiders" even, might be attracted to our bountiful landscapes. And is it not selfish to oppose the pleasures the visitor might experience in our townships and a state park that is open to all when these are pleasures we collect every day?
It is really beside the point that being more generous in this matter is personally cost-free, and brings some benefits to the town.
Peter Matson, Washington