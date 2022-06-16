To the editor: The first public hearing on the Jan. 6 riot took place Thursday night.
Despite the shocking presentation, Republican leaders are claiming that this is all “old news” and that the hearings are a partisan distraction from the economic and political troubles of the “failed Biden administration.”
Even if the presentation consisted entirely of “old news,” the attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 election and keep former President Donald Trump in office would be worthy of the attention of everyone who values our Constitution and the rule of law. Never before has an incumbent president come so close to preventing the peaceful transfer of power following an election defeat. It is extremely clear that former Vice President Mike Pence and the members of Congress were in real physical danger on that awful day.
As to the state of the economy, professional economists are in general agreement that the soaring inflation and falling stock market are hardly within President Joe Biden’s control. Instead, they are mainly the result of the economic disasters caused by the COVID-19 pandemic on the one hand and Russia’s aggressive invasion of Ukraine on the other. However, a large part of the blame for these disasters can be attributed to the former president. Trump’s denial and incompetent handling of the COVID-19 crisis contributed greatly to the length of time it has taken to begin to recover from the pandemic. And one can only wonder if his “friendship” with oppressive foreign leaders such as Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un helped embolden these leaders in their aggressive behavior against their neighbors.
I would urge everyone who values the real American values of democracy and the rule of law not to be distracted by the attempt to place blame for our current economic and international distress on President Biden, but to consider deeply how serious a threat to this country the events of Jan. 6, 2021, actually were and continue to be.
Ellen Beebe, Williamstown