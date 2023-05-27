Letter: Why the Triplex brings me to Great Barrington

To the editor: Though I live in Columbia County, N.Y., some of my fondest memories of the region are visits to the Triplex Cinema in Great Barrington.
And I am not the only out-of-towner to make his way to spend happy hours there in the dark. The cinematic offerings were not the mass commercial product usually offered by corporate chains; the Triplex was more akin to Film Forum or the Thalia in New York City and Images in Williamstown. Smaller films, independent films and, of course, Berkshire International Film Festival. In addition, the upstairs theater was often used for live performances. (I have performed there myself, another fond memory.)
The maxim “buy local” should not be exclusive to food. This is why the survival of the Triplex is imperative not only to the economic health of Great Barrington but to its very character. Don’t sell it to Hollywood or lose it to some other commercial concern. Help to save the Triplex, whether through financial contribution, other action or just your raised voice. Time is short.
Andrew Joffe, Craryville, N.Y.