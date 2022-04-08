To the editor: Evidently the writer of a recent letter to the editor ("Letter: We need a no-confidence vote mechanism in the U.S.," Eagle, April 6) fundamentally does not understand our form of government.
In a parliamentary system, the majority party elects the prime minister. We have a different system: "checks and balances." Our three branches of government oversee and often confound each other. A president may be of the same party as Congress (LBJ, FDR) or may face another party in Congress (Nixon, Obama). We do not need an amendment, a very difficult process (see the Equal Rights Amendment); we need civility and cooperation across party lines. Democrats had no problem working with Ronald Reagan, but the party of Mitch McConnell, Kevin McCarthy, Lauren Boebert, Matt Gaetz, Jim Jordan and Madison Cawthorn is no longer the party of Lincoln and Eisenhower; it has one agenda: defeat the Democrat in the White House by any means (explicitly stated by McConnell with Obama in the White House). In the past, the people's business mattered, as I recall.
The "no confidence vote" would immediately remove any president by an obstructionism-for-obstructionism's-sake majority. Think about 2022: a Democrat duly elected by the people but unpopular because of COVID, the Afghanistan withdrawal, the war in Ukraine, (trying to avoid a nuclear confrontation with "genius" Putin, as per Trump), increases in inflation, gas and food prices (much of these beyond his influence or causation), faces a Republican Congress after likely midterm losses. Presidential removal would follow for the VP (next in line, as per the Constitution).
Nope — do campaign finance reform, forbid gerrymandering, return to civility and cooperation (greasing the wheels of government), and our system will do quite well, thank you very much. It has worked for nearly 250 years to the envy of the rest of the world. A no confidence vote would make our government grind to a halt repeatedly, confuse our people and the world, and focus the president on popularity, not the people's work, which is sometimes contemporaneously unpopular (FDR and World War II in 1940).
And please remember that a cycle in the future might have a slightly unpopular Republican in the White House and a highly partisan Democratic majority in the Congress. Be careful what you wish for — you might just get it, then regret it as much as we regretted Prohibition.
Leonard H. Sigal, Stockbridge