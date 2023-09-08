Letter: Why we removed the bushes near St. Joseph's parish center

To the editor: Some people on North Street might have noticed a change at St. Joseph's Church.
We recently had a number of bushes removed from the side of the parish center facing the main street of our city.
I would like to provide some background as to why these healthy shrubs were removed. For quite some time, this has been a haven to drug users who leave their needles and other calling cards in our shrubbery. In addition, there have been many occasions when people are sleeping in the bushes overnight.
This safety issue issue had to be addressed for our members both young and old to ensure their well-being. You might say to call in the authorities. By the time they were called, the perpetrators had vacated the area. What a shame to lose this pleasant sight from the street.
Perhaps the bigger issues need to be addressed. We realize addiction and homelessness are real problems, but is the city really doing enough? Many think that homeless shelters solve the problem, but the shelters have the right to refuse admittance to people who have addiction. I personally am at a loss to solve the problem, but I hope the newly elected officials will make a program that will address this situation for the safety of all and the respect for downtown properties.
We all want to be safe and have a thriving business district, so I hope those running for office will be proactive rather than reactive in dealing with this.
Msgr. Mike Shershanovich, Pittsfield