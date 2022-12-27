Letter: Why we should be cautious on death with dignity measures

To the editor: Your editorial favoring passage of a death with dignity law is written in an admirable spirit of compassion and shared civic responsibility. ("Our Opinion: Death with dignity legislation has languished for too long on Beacon Hill — time for lawmakers to act," Eagle, Dec. 22.)
We in the Catholic community need to listen as carefully to such responsible advocates as we do to some of our religious leaders who without hesitation passionately denounce such legislation. I know and respect state Rep. James O’Day and other supporters of the law. But amid the erosion of trust throughout our communities, there are more than enough reasons to proceed with caution.
Think of what we have learned of the sad condition of care in many nursing homes. Add to that the denial of responsibility, even by medical personnel, as local health care becomes a business more and more controlled by investors far away. Even nonprofit nursing homes and hospitals are woven into complicated webs of financing and decision-making that our nurses tell us often result in policies that are professionally irresponsible. Do we wonder if the reasonable process of families and doctors sharing care and conversation about comfort care and end-of-life decisions for loved ones is available only for the well-to-do and well-connected and a dream for the single elderly person, the poor or the less insured?
I am not alone wanting, as you do, to trust patients and their families and caregivers to have this death with dignity option available. But also like many others, I am less than sure that the socially isolated, the mentally diminished and the simply troublesome patient will be treated with genuine dignity. So, as in so many cases, the devil will be in the details not just of the law but of its implementation.
We expect The Eagle will be alert to those details. Let us hope that responsible health care professionals will be as well.
David O’Brien, Holden
The writer is a summer resident of Richmond.