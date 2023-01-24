Letter: Why we strongly support Greylock Glen project

To the editor: For many years, we’ve maintained our community with little economic growth.
It has not been for lack of effort. Now, smart people from many different backgrounds have uncovered what we all knew: Adams is special. The founders of the Project 13½ Grove Gallery and Real Eyes Gallery know it, as does Yina Moore, who has breathed new life into The Adams Theater, a revitalization effort started by our Topia Arts friends.
Our Greylock Glen Trail partners, the state Department of Conservation & Recreation and Thunderbolt Ski Runners, contribute to Adams by maintaining and expanding our trails. The Outdoor Center is being built after years of hard work from Community Development Director Donna Cesan, our town administrator(s) and our state Rep. John Barrett and former state Sen. Adam Hinds, to name a few. We never lost sight of the end game, and now the state has invested further in Adams.
The newest developers interested in Adams have proposed an EcoVillage at the Greylock Glen. Not only does the EcoVillage align with keeping the beauty of Adams intact; it is also innovative, attractive and creates a revenue stream we have not seen in Adams. We were impressed by the developer’s presentation and hope other community members will turn out for future outreach sessions.
It is our turn to embrace growth in innovative programs and projects. It is our turn to share in the creative economy and tourism. Shame on us if we are not one voice in that support. We have vetted all the details of the Greylock Glen projects together and will continue to do so with the same goal in mind: To grow our town in a thoughtful manner while maintaining the quality of life that we all enjoy. This town belongs to all of us.
Thank you to our Select Board and Shared Estates for presenting us with an opportunity that is in lockstep with our goals. And, many thanks to the proud, forward-thinking people of Adams for embracing new growth.
In 2023, Adams is about rail trail expansion, mountain bike trails, scenic train rides, glamping, outdoor center, cafe on the mountain, education space, art galleries, revitalized theater, revitalized visitors center, new developers on Park and Summer streets. We are catching up with the rest of Berkshire County.
Please join us in support of the Shared Estates plans for camping at the Greylock Glen. This really is our time.
Dave Bissaillon, Adams
Tim Burdick, Adams
Carol Cushenette, Adams
Erin Mucci, Adams