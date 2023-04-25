Letter: Why we're backing an Affordable Housing Trust for Egremont

To the editor: We co-chair the Egremont Housing Committee, which supports the Municipal Affordable Housing Trust on the May 2 annual town meeting warrant.
We’d like to explain why the trust is essential to creating affordable housing in Egremont and to clarify some confusion about the issue. The trust will allow Egremont to respond in timely fashion when opportunities arise to create affordable housing, such as when a desirable property goes on the market. Currently, taking action would require approval at a town meeting, which is impractical. This is one of the principal reasons that more than 100 Massachusetts municipalities have established these trusts since the law recognizing them was passed in 2005.
The trust would be managed by a five-member board of trustees appointed by the Select Board. The trustees would be knowledgeable about banking, real estate, real estate law, residential development or affordable housing. One member must be a member of the Select Board.
The trust would be transparent and accountable to the public. It would be subject to the Open Meeting Law. Trust funds would be held by the town treasurer. The trust will report regularly to the Select Board and be audited annually by an independent auditor.
The trust is not a tax. It has no power to impose a tax, a surtax or any other kind of mandatory fee. The trust simply receives money and property from private donors and public funds such as grants. While it can also receive funds allocated by the Select Board, that would require separate approval at a town meeting, and there is no such request on the warrant.
The trust will not build affordable housing. Construct Inc., Central Berkshire Habitat for Humanity, Community Development Corporation of South Berkshire and others actually build affordable housing. The trust will work with organizations like these, not duplicate their work.
The trust is not the Community Preservation Act. The CPA is not on the warrant, either in connection with the trust or anywhere else on the warrant.
The warrant, a summary of the warrant articles pertaining to the Trust and a detailed Q&A appear on the Housing Committee section of the Egremont website at egremont-ma.gov/203/Housing-Committee.
Affordable housing is essential to the future of Egremont. We urge your support for the trust on May 2 at 6 p.m. at the Catamount Base Lodge on Hillsdale Road in South Egremont.
Judi Goodman, Egremont
Doug Mishkin, Egremont
The writers co-chair the Egremont Housing Committee.