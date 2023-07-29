Letter: Why we're concerned over the South County school merger vote

To the editor: This letter is in response to the article about the proposed merger of two school districts in South County. ("An eight-town board has endorsed plans to merge Southern Berkshire, Berkshire Hills school districts," Eagle, July 21.)
We are dismayed though not surprised at the reckless vote taken July 18 by the Eight Town Regional School District Planning Board. Attending board members were expected to vote on a district agreement whose legal content had significantly changed from prior versions, whose receipt was less than 22 hours before the meeting and whose content was debated only minutes before voting. More troubling, the motion to approve the district agreement included approval of the merger of the Berkshire Hills and Southern Berkshire regional school districts, an item not named on the posted agenda. By not specifying the vote on a merger as an agenda item, the board ignored public expectations for transparency and the attorney general's strong encouragement that public bodies postpone action on controversial or items of particular interest to the public if the item is unlisted on the agenda.
We were unsurprised because these actions are consistent with this board's behavior. Well-meaning citizens serving on a board with generally no educational credentials are shaping the academic trajectory for present and future generations of students. The few board members qualified in such matters have consistently voted no, abstained or resigned over the merger as designed by the board.
Our youths' future deserves better than this flawed process and its conclusion.
Kimberly Alcantara, Monterey
Arthur Batacchi, Sheffield
Jane Burke, New Marlborough
James DiPisa, Egremont
Donna Leep, Great Barrington
Kimberly Alcantara is a member of the Southern Berkshire Regional School Committee and the Eight Town Regional School District Planning Board. Arthur Batacchi is vice chairman of the Southern Berkshire Regional School Committee. Jane Burke is the former chairwoman of the Southern Berkshire Regional School Committee and a former member of the Eight Town Regional School District Planning Board. James DiPisa is a member of the Southern Berkshire Regional School Committee and the Eight Town Regional School District Planning Board. Donna Leep is a former Berkshire educational leader. The Southern Berkshire Regional School Committee members write as individuals and do not claim to represent the committee as a whole.