Letter: Why we're voting for Keresey in West Stockbridge special election

To the editor: We have made our home in West Stockbridge for more than a quarter-century, and we love our town.
It is an unpretentious, comfortable place with a healthy mix of working people, retirees, craftspeople, shopkeepers, artisans, farmers and professionals. While it is basic human nature that not everyone will see eye-to-eye on everything, we would hope that citizens fortunate enough to live here would find a way to disagree with mutual respect and civility.
Sadly, that has not been the case recently. The last election for Select Board resulted in a tie between the incumbent, Kathleen Keresey, and the challenger, Jon Piasecki. ("The race for a West Stockbridge Select Board seat ended in a tie. So what happens next?," Eagle, May 9.) In a May 10 Select Board meeting, Mr. Piasecki barged in and attempted to hijack the meeting by talking over, intimidating, and bullying board Chairwoman Keresey as well as the town’s attorney. ("A wild ride in West Stockbridge: A tie vote sparks verbal fusillade," Eagle, May 11.)
You can witness his tactics for yourself on YouTube — just search for “West Stockbridge Town Meeting, May 10, 2023” to watch the video.
A special election will be held July 17. Regardless of how you voted in the first election or what your particular position may be on current issues in West Stockbridge, consider whether our hometown would be better served with a calm, intelligent, knowledgeable, dedicated public servant like Kathleen Keresey or a divisive, disrespectful, self-entitled and disgruntled Jon Piasecki. Please join us in voting for Kathleen Keresey on Monday.
David Schecker and Vicki Bonnington, West Stockbridge