To the editor: Please join us in supporting our friend Smitty Pignatelli in this year’s race to represent us as the 4th Berkshire District state representative.
Quite simply, Smitty delivers for our district for the economy, the environment, human rights, public services and more. Over the years, he has developed alliances in our county, the state and in the federal government. Most important, Smitty truly appreciates the people and towns he represents. What more can we ask for?
Vote Smitty on Nov. 8. Mail in your ballot or take advantage of early voting.
Amy and Brian Butterworth, West Stockbridge