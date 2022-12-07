Letter: Why we're voting no on Lenox wireless bylaw

To the editor: We are writing to express why we are voting no at the Lenox special town meeting this Thursday on the proposed bylaw regulating wireless facilities. ("A proposed bylaw regulating wireless facilities in Lenox has prompted vigorous opposition. Will these concessions win enough votes?," Eagle, Dec. 1.)
After attending the Planning Board meetings where the proposed bylaws were discussed and after hearing objections and concerns from Lenox citizens, we have come to the conclusion that the proposed bylaws will not sufficiently protect our community from potential health hazards. Lenox needs better coverage, but it does not have to be at the cost of our health.
The proposed bylaw proposes a 250-foot setback and allows 150 feet with a waiver. The Lenox Planning Board is following the outdated Federal Communications Commission recommendations for cell tower setbacks, which are based on data from 1997. Sadly, we believe the FCC has been captured by the telecom industry. Other communities are looking at more recent science and are making other decisions. The state of New Hampshire is considering House Bill 1644, which would establish a setback of 1,640 feet for cellular antennas. Closer by, Stockbridge and Copake, N.Y., have established much further setbacks of more than 1,000 feet.
We are old enough to remember the tobacco industry’s adamant insistence that smoking was not harmful to one's health. And we remember how long it took and how many deaths it took to finally challenge that industry’s blatant self-interest. At least with cigarette smoking, individuals could make a personal decision not to smoke. That is not available to us with placement of cell towers.
Ani and Bill Grosser, Lenox