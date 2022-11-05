To the editor: Slightly more than half of the U.S. population is made up of women.
Therefore, you would think that if Republicans constantly defeated legislation that would support women, that half of the country would choose not to vote for them. Republicans did not support the Equal Rights Amendment, paid maternity leave or pay parity for women in the workplace. They take away a woman’s right to choose, potentially putting a woman’s health and life at risk. Day care and other ways to allow women to pursue a career are also not supported by Republicans.
When they sense a woman can be a political threat, Republicans immediately pounce. They hammered away at Hillary Clinton claiming indiscretions, none of which were proven, but enough was thrown against the wall so it created the illusion that some must be true. Having been the wife of a sitting president for eight years, a U.S. senator and secretary of state, Clinton was an extremely qualified candidate for the office of president. Contributing to her loss were accusations about her handling of classified information, which was minor compared to Donald Trump’s mishandling of classified documents he took to Mar-a-Lago.
Nancy Pelosi is the most astute speaker of the House since Tip O’Neill. Because she is so capable, she is a Republican target. Despite this, Pelosi continues to get things done, which makes her a she-devil to Republicans. That attitude lead to a recent break-in at the Pelosi home that came close to Pelosi’s husband being murdered with a hammer by the attacker. The intended target was the speaker, and fortunately she was not at home.
What all of this reveals is that Republicans want to take us back to the 1950s, a time when the country was dominated by white men that did not tolerate criticism. Women and minorities were expected to stay in their place. That is not true today, but until Republicans pay a price at the ballot box, they will continue their unchecked ways.
When Republicans try to distract women from the above, I ask myself why any woman would vote for a Republican. That goes for men, too.
Frank Gunsberg, Great Barrington