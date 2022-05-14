To the editor: More than 60 people young and old volunteered April 30 for the sixth annual Lee Greener Gateway Cleanup.
They removed 70 bags of trash, 47 bags of recyclables, an unbelievable 965 nip bottles, tires and even golf clubs. The event ended with volunteers receiving a thank-you bag.
The cleanup was registered with the Keep Massachusetts Beautiful organization’s annual Great Massachusetts Cleanup campaign. Cleanup organizers from the Lee Greener Gateway Committee assigned small groups to 14 through- roads around the town that typically have the most litter. Volunteers also cleaned up the Lee Athletic Field.
We greatly appreciate all the cleanup volunteers, including students and advisers from the Lee Middle School Junior Honor Society, students and staff adviser from the College Internship Program, members of Kiwanis, employees from Canna Provisions and Oak ‘n Spruce; and Berkshire Environmental Action Team Executive Director Jane Winn. We are grateful to Klara’s Cookies, the Big Y, and Lisa Sloane for donations to the thank-you snacks, to Casella for providing a roll-off and large dumpster and processing what we collected, and the Chamber of Commerce and Lee Public Library for promotional help.
To keep Lee’s roads cleaner year-round, the committee holds cleanups the last Saturday of each month from 9 to 11 a.m. May through October and 1 to 3 p.m. November through March. Information about the cleanups is posted beforehand on the town’s website.
Valerie Bluhm, Lee
The writer is vice chairwoman of the Lee Greener Gateway Committee.