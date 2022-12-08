Letter: Will America be Trump country or a nation of laws?

To the editor: Only a handful of days ago, mankind stood on the precipice staring into the face of nuclear Armageddon.
People truly realized we all stood on the eve of destruction. Why? Is mankind hardwired for self-destruction? Disease, famine and war kill hundreds of thousands of innocent human beings. Cowards murdering unsuspecting schoolchildren to feel themselves superior.
In order for evil men to succeed, good men must stand by and do nothing. Stalin, Putin, Hitler, Mussolini, Pol Pot — these dictators all gained power by citizens turning a blind eye and a deaf ear to their rise to power.
Now, once again, Donald Trump has thrown his hat in the political ring in his third attempt to regain his status as America's dictator. Elon Musk has reinstated Trump's Twitter account, which could allow Trump to continue to spew his vitriolic messages of hate distrust, continuing his "big lie" that many of his followers continue to believe is true.
Have the American people forgotten already that he was the prime instigator of Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection attempt — an attempt to overthrow a legitimately elected government so he could remain in power in perpetuity?
No one should be allowed to be above the law. America needs to take its rightful place on the world stage by adhering to the rule of law as set down by the Constitution's founders, not as a nation of anarchistic usurpers.
Michael J. Amaral, Pittsfield